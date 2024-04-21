FORECAST: Soggy start for Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A soggy start for your early Sunday morning!
- Widespread rain will continue through the first half of the day, leaving behind about half an inch of rain.
- Amounts trend higher south and southeast of the city.
- Several of the South Carolina counties are picking up totals closer to .75 to 1 inch of rain.
- Winds will pick up a little but pose no real threat.
- The biggest concern will be localized flooding, especially southeast of the city.
- Highs will barely make the low 60s, most will stay in the upper 50s.
- The rain will eventually taper off by early evening. Lows will dip down to the 40s overnight.
- Monday looks better with gradual clearing and highs in the mid/upper 60s.
- The workweek looks mild and dry with highs in the mid/upper 70s.
- Next best chance of rain will come late week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group