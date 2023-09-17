FORECAST: Soggy Sunday across the region as shower chances increase in the afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The first half of the morning will be the best time to get out today as the chances of rain increase by about 10 a.m.

The rain is coming from the west, so we’ll see it across the mountains mainly after 8 a.m.

There is a chance for light rain for the first half of the morning with heavier rain expected after 10 a.m. for the city.

Those clouds won’t allow for much heating, so our highs will stay in the upper 70s today.

Showers will be pretty steady throughout the first half of the day and then eventually become more isolated for the latter half.

Mecklenburg looks like it will get another round after 6 p.m.

Rainfall totals range from about .25-.75 with the highest amounts being west of I-77.

There could be more in the event of a thunderstorm. As of right now, the showers appear to be non-severe with the biggest threat being urban flooding and poor visibility.

Conditions improve for the work week.

Temperatures will trend below average as highs will barely touch the low 80s.

Brisk mornings return this week with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Next best chance of rain looks like it will be on Saturday so get outside this week and enjoy!

