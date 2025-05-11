FORECAST: Soggy Sunday weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s a soggy start to our Sunday with a wave of showers and a few storms pushing through the area.
- We’ll see a lull in activity during the middle of the day before more scattered showers and storms return this evening.
- Temperatures stay cool today with highs only peaking in the mid to upper 60s.
- Widespread heavy rainfall and even a few thunderstorms are possible Monday.
- There’s a low risk of a severe storm, but the bigger threat this week will be the heavy rain.
- Rounds of rain will continue through Wednesday with a widespread 2-3 inches expected.
- Areas north and west of Charlotte will see totals closer to 4+ inches.
- We’ll need to keep an eye on flooding concerns as we go through midweek.
- The second half of the week is drier and hotter as the PGA is underway.
