FORECAST: Soggy Sunday weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a soggy start to our Sunday with a wave of showers and a few storms pushing through the area.

We’ll see a lull in activity during the middle of the day before more scattered showers and storms return this evening.

Temperatures stay cool today with highs only peaking in the mid to upper 60s.

Widespread heavy rainfall and even a few thunderstorms are possible Monday.

There’s a low risk of a severe storm, but the bigger threat this week will be the heavy rain.

Rounds of rain will continue through Wednesday with a widespread 2-3 inches expected.

Areas north and west of Charlotte will see totals closer to 4+ inches.

We’ll need to keep an eye on flooding concerns as we go through midweek.

The second half of the week is drier and hotter as the PGA is underway.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group