FORECAST: Some relief on the way

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A heat advisory is in effect for our eastern counties on Wednesday.

for our eastern counties on Wednesday. There will be a little relief on Thursday due to the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs will be near 90 degrees in Charlotte.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group