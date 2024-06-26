Forecasts

FORECAST: Some relief on the way

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A heat advisory is in effect for our eastern counties on Wednesday.
  • There will be a little relief on Thursday due to the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
  • Highs will be near 90 degrees in Charlotte.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read