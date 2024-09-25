FORECAST: Some storms could make run for our area tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“Buckle up friends and get ready for a major weather event, especially for our friends west of Charlotte,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Wednesday afternoon.

A steady downpour will unfold for the mountains well before we experience anything from Hurricane Helene.

This will already bring a high flooding threat to the mountains.

Some storms could try to make a run at the Charlotte area tonight,” Ahrens said.

Then rain will slowly unfold from Helene on Thursday with the weather intensifying to a major rain and wind event Thursday night into Friday morning.

