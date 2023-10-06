FORECAST: Spotty showers expected before major cool-down

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clouds are more present as the chance for spotty showers slightly increases.

The cold front is expected to move in Friday night, which will usher in big changes for the weekend.

Highs will only be in the lower 70s on Saturday, with breezy northwest winds.

The real chill moves in Sunday morning, with lows in the mid-40s in the metro and the mid-30s in the high country with some patchy frost.

Sunday will remain chilly all day as temperatures struggle to get out of the mid-60s.

Sunny and dry weather will continue well into next week as temperatures rebound to the upper 70s by Tuesday.

Watching a few sprinkles coming in from the west this morning. These are mostly drying up before they hit the ground, but don't be surprised if you see a drop of two out there. We mainly just have some cloud cover this morning which will clear up by this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/XkuG1djlo6 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 6, 2023

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group