FORECAST: Spotty showers expected before major cool-down

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Clouds are more present as the chance for spotty showers slightly increases.
  • The cold front is expected to move in Friday night, which will usher in big changes for the weekend.
  • Highs will only be in the lower 70s on Saturday, with breezy northwest winds.
  • The real chill moves in Sunday morning, with lows in the mid-40s in the metro and the mid-30s in the high country with some patchy frost.
  • Sunday will remain chilly all day as temperatures struggle to get out of the mid-60s.
  • Sunny and dry weather will continue well into next week as temperatures rebound to the upper 70s by Tuesday.

