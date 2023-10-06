FORECAST: Spotty showers expected before major cool-down

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Clouds are more present as the chance for spotty showers slightly increases.
- The cold front is expected to move in Friday night, which will usher in big changes for the weekend.
- Highs will only be in the lower 70s on Saturday, with breezy northwest winds.
- The real chill moves in Sunday morning, with lows in the mid-40s in the metro and the mid-30s in the high country with some patchy frost.
- Sunday will remain chilly all day as temperatures struggle to get out of the mid-60s.
- Sunny and dry weather will continue well into next week as temperatures rebound to the upper 70s by Tuesday.
Watching a few sprinkles coming in from the west this morning. These are mostly drying up before they hit the ground, but don't be surprised if you see a drop of two out there. We mainly just have some cloud cover this morning which will clear up by this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/XkuG1djlo6— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 6, 2023
