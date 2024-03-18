FORECAST: Spring welcomed by blast of cold air into the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A blast of cold air is starting to move into the region today with highs just barely reaching the lower 60s this afternoon.
- The real chill comes in tonight though with Freeze Warnings in place for the metro and points south.
- We are still very early in the growing season and temps won’t likely get cold enough to do any real damage to spring crops.
- Spring officially arrives tomorrow but we still don’t warm up much.
- Highs remain just near 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine.
- Warmer weather returns later this week with 70s by Wednesday and 60s thereafter.
- Our next rain chance arrives on Friday and this knocks our temps back down to the 50s again.
