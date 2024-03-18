FORECAST: Spring welcomed by blast of cold air into the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A blast of cold air is starting to move into the region today with highs just barely reaching the lower 60s this afternoon.

The real chill comes in tonight though with Freeze Warnings in place for the metro and points south.

We are still very early in the growing season and temps won’t likely get cold enough to do any real damage to spring crops.

Spring officially arrives tomorrow but we still don’t warm up much.

Highs remain just near 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Warmer weather returns later this week with 70s by Wednesday and 60s thereafter.

Our next rain chance arrives on Friday and this knocks our temps back down to the 50s again.

