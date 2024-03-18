Forecasts

FORECAST: Spring welcomed by blast of cold air into the region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A blast of cold air is starting to move into the region today with highs just barely reaching the lower 60s this afternoon.
  • The real chill comes in tonight though with Freeze Warnings in place for the metro and points south.
  • We are still very early in the growing season and temps won’t likely get cold enough to do any real damage to spring crops.
  • Spring officially arrives tomorrow but we still don’t warm up much.
  • Highs remain just near 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine.
  • Warmer weather returns later this week with 70s by Wednesday and 60s thereafter.
  • Our next rain chance arrives on Friday and this knocks our temps back down to the 50s again.

