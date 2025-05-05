Forecasts

FORECAST: Starting the work week dry, storms possible later in the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Severe storms from overnight have cleared the area and we’re looking at improving conditions for the rest of the day.
  • Temperatures are seasonal as highs climb into the mid to upper 70s.
  • The work week starts on a similar note with seasonal and sunny conditions for the metro area and a stray shower chance continuing in the mountains.

