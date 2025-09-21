FORECAST: Staying warm and dry today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Staying on the hot side as we end the weekend, though thankfully not as hot as yesterday!

Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

The unseasonal warmth continues through midweek with mostly dry conditions to start.

We finally break this pattern with some rain chances late week!

An isolated shower or storm is possible on Wednesday, but the best chance for scattered to widespread activity will be Thursday-Saturday.

This is much-welcomed rain after our long streak of dry weather!

