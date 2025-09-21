FORECAST: Staying warm and dry today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Staying on the hot side as we end the weekend, though thankfully not as hot as yesterday!
- Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
- The unseasonal warmth continues through midweek with mostly dry conditions to start.
- We finally break this pattern with some rain chances late week!
- An isolated shower or storm is possible on Wednesday, but the best chance for scattered to widespread activity will be Thursday-Saturday.
- This is much-welcomed rain after our long streak of dry weather!
