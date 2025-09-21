Forecasts

FORECAST: Staying warm and dry today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Staying on the hot side as we end the weekend, though thankfully not as hot as yesterday!
  • Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
  • The unseasonal warmth continues through midweek with mostly dry conditions to start.
  • We finally break this pattern with some rain chances late week!
  • An isolated shower or storm is possible on Wednesday, but the best chance for scattered to widespread activity will be Thursday-Saturday.
  • This is much-welcomed rain after our long streak of dry weather!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read