FORECAST: Steady moderate rain begins mid to late morning Monday 

FORECAST:
- Hopefully, you were able to enjoy the nice weather this weekend, because it is going to be a rainy and cold week ahead.
- The good news is we will see some very beneficial rainfall.
- We’ll see two systems: one Monday into Tuesday and then another Wednesday into Thursday.
- In total, we could see 1-3 inches of rainfall areawide.
- Thankfully, with this being a long duration event our flooding threat is low.
- Halloween is still looking nice & dry.
