FORECAST: Steady moderate rain begins mid to late morning Monday 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Hopefully, you were able to enjoy the nice weather this weekend, because it is going to be a rainy and cold week ahead.
  • The good news is we will see some very beneficial rainfall.
  • We’ll see two systems: one Monday into Tuesday and then another Wednesday into Thursday.
  • In total, we could see 1-3 inches of rainfall areawide.
  • Thankfully, with this being a long duration event our flooding threat is low.
  • Halloween is still looking nice & dry. 

