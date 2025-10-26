FORECAST: Steady moderate rain begins mid to late morning Monday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Hopefully, you were able to enjoy the nice weather this weekend, because it is going to be a rainy and cold week ahead.

The good news is we will see some very beneficial rainfall.

We’ll see two systems: one Monday into Tuesday and then another Wednesday into Thursday.

In total, we could see 1-3 inches of rainfall areawide.

Thankfully, with this being a long duration event our flooding threat is low.

Halloween is still looking nice & dry.



WEATHER RESOURCES:

