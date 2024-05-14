FORECAST: Steady rain expected throughout the morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Steady rain is spreading, which will make the morning a mess.

There will be some breaks from time to time today, but keep the rain gear at hand. We are not expecting anything other than some downpours.

If we warm up more into the mid-to-upper 70s late today, we could see some stronger storms.

The chances for that are quite low right now, but more storms are possible tomorrow when we warm back to near 80 degrees.

