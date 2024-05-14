FORECAST: Steady rain expected throughout the morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Steady rain is spreading, which will make the morning a mess.
- There will be some breaks from time to time today, but keep the rain gear at hand. We are not expecting anything other than some downpours.
- If we warm up more into the mid-to-upper 70s late today, we could see some stronger storms.
- The chances for that are quite low right now, but more storms are possible tomorrow when we warm back to near 80 degrees.
