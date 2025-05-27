FORECAST: Steady showers expected throughout Tuesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s a really wet Tuesday as folks head back to work after the holiday.

Steady showers are drifting in this morning, and we could have some moderate downpours from time to time. No big storms are expected, though, as temperatures struggle to even warm into the 60s.

The rain will be the steadiest this morning and then more off-and-on by this afternoon.

Another round of showers and downpours are possible overnight with better weather on the way for tomorrow.

We’ll bounce back into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday.

A few scattered storms may pop up Wednesday afternoon and evening. Same story on Thursday before better chance for stronger storms comes in on Friday with the next cold front.

Drier weather returns Saturday, but some showers could come back on Sunday.

