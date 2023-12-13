FORECAST: Steady temperatures before rain moves in for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Highs are expected to reach the upper 50s this afternoon, with a mix of high clouds and sunshine.
- However, another blast of chill will be coming back Wednesday night, causing temperatures to drop back to the lower 50s Thursday afternoon.
- The focus will then shift to the next chance for rain coming our way, which is expected to appear on Sunday.
- Thankfully, there doesn’t appear to be a threat of strong storms this time around, but it is going to be quite wet.
