FORECAST: Steady temperatures before rain moves in for the weekend

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
  • Highs are expected to reach the upper 50s this afternoon, with a mix of high clouds and sunshine.
  • However, another blast of chill will be coming back Wednesday night, causing temperatures to drop back to the lower 50s Thursday afternoon.
  • The focus will then shift to the next chance for rain coming our way, which is expected to appear on Sunday.
  • Thankfully, there doesn’t appear to be a threat of strong storms this time around, but it is going to be quite wet.

