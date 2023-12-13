FORECAST: Steady temperatures before rain moves in for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 50s this afternoon, with a mix of high clouds and sunshine.

However, another blast of chill will be coming back Wednesday night, causing temperatures to drop back to the lower 50s Thursday afternoon.

The focus will then shift to the next chance for rain coming our way, which is expected to appear on Sunday.

Thankfully, there doesn’t appear to be a threat of strong storms this time around, but it is going to be quite wet.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group