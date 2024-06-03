FORECAST: Steamy conditions return to the Carolinas this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The heat and humidity are returning to the Carolinas this week.
- Downpours from overnight moved out Monday morning but could return in spots in the afternoon.
- Rain chances are quite low to start out the week and then grow heading into Wednesday and Thursday as the next cold front approaches. No major storms are expected this week, but some could be strong at times.
- Temps warm to the mid to upper 80s all week with high humidity making it feel hotter.
- A minor cool down is coming our way for the week, but the bigger story will be a nice drop in humidity through the weekend.
