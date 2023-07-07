FORECAST: Steamy summer showers

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
It’s going to be another steamy and unsettled day ahead!
- Highs will make it to the low 90s but feels-like conditions will be close to 101.
- The morning will start off mild with a few clouds and some sun, but there is a chance for a few mid-day, isolated thundershowers.
- As of right now, the storms appear to be non-severe. They will continue throughout much of the late afternoon and early evening.
Weekend forecast:
- This weekend will be hot and humid with a chance for afternoon storms.
- Despite a chance for showers scattered throughout the weekend, there will be a lot of dry time.
- Tomorrow’s rain looks like it’ll hold off until early evening, so it’ll be a great day to hit the lake.
- For Sunday, isolated thundershowers are possible by midday. Highs will continue to trend in the upper 80s and low 90s.
