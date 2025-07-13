FORECAST: Steamy Sunday weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have another hot day on tap across the Carolinas! Temperatures will rise out of the 70s this morning into the mid-90s this afternoon, likely a degree or two higher than yesterday.

Factoring in the humidity, the heat index will peak between 100-104 degrees.

There’s an isolated storm chance today once again, but most people stay dry with no relief from mother nature.

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for the work week.

High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s with daily pop-up storm chances.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group