FORECAST: Steamy Sunday weather

FORECAST:
- We have another hot day on tap across the Carolinas! Temperatures will rise out of the 70s this morning into the mid-90s this afternoon, likely a degree or two higher than yesterday.
- Factoring in the humidity, the heat index will peak between 100-104 degrees.
- There’s an isolated storm chance today once again, but most people stay dry with no relief from mother nature.
- It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for the work week.
- High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s with daily pop-up storm chances.
