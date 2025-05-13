FORECAST: As storm chances drop off, heat expected to take over

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking thunderstorms that seem to be thriving in the heat and humidity.
- The top threats from these storms are lightning and torrential rain.
- Lightning could also be an issue as people go in for the Shakira concert tonight at Bank of America Stadium.
- This threat is expected to linger into the early hours of the performance.
- After tonight, storm chances begin to drop off, and the heat will take over.
- Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 90 degrees by the end of the week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group