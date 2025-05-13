FORECAST: As storm chances drop off, heat expected to take over

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking thunderstorms that seem to be thriving in the heat and humidity.

The top threats from these storms are lightning and torrential rain.

Lightning could also be an issue as people go in for the Shakira concert tonight at Bank of America Stadium.

This threat is expected to linger into the early hours of the performance.

After tonight, storm chances begin to drop off, and the heat will take over.

Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 90 degrees by the end of the week.

