FORECAST: As storm chances drop off, heat expected to take over

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
We are tracking thunderstorms that seem to be thriving in the heat and humidity.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking thunderstorms that seem to be thriving in the heat and humidity.
  • The top threats from these storms are lightning and torrential rain.
  • Lightning could also be an issue as people go in for the Shakira concert tonight at Bank of America Stadium.
  • This threat is expected to linger into the early hours of the performance.
  • After tonight, storm chances begin to drop off, and the heat will take over.
  • Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 90 degrees by the end of the week.

