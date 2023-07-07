Forecasts

FORECAST: Storm chances, high humidity in store this weekend

Friday evening's forecast with Meteorologist John Ahrens

  • High temperatures could fuel some thunderstorms later Friday.
  • Storms will remain in the forecast this weekend with the main target areas surrounding Charlotte.
  • Expect lightning so be mindful while on the water.
  • The July humidity will keep on rolling through the weekend, as well.
  • Highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.
  • There is a better chance of storm chances on Monday with highs in the 80s.

