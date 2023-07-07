FORECAST: Storm chances, high humidity in store this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

High temperatures could fuel some thunderstorms later Friday.

Storms will remain in the forecast this weekend with the main target areas surrounding Charlotte.

Expect lightning so be mindful while on the water.

The July humidity will keep on rolling through the weekend, as well.

Highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.

There is a better chance of storm chances on Monday with highs in the 80s.

