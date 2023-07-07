FORECAST: Storm chances, high humidity in store this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- High temperatures could fuel some thunderstorms later Friday.
- Storms will remain in the forecast this weekend with the main target areas surrounding Charlotte.
- Expect lightning so be mindful while on the water.
- The July humidity will keep on rolling through the weekend, as well.
- Highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.
- There is a better chance of storm chances on Monday with highs in the 80s.
