FORECAST: Storm chances, humidity increase heading into the weekend

Thursday will bring heat and humidity with highs in the low-90s.

On Friday rain chances move in during the early afternoon with a chance for thunderstorms to follow.

Chances for storms will increase as we head into the weekend, especially on Saturday.

The strongest threats from weekend storms are damaging winds with localized downpours.

HOT HOT HOT! Humidity will continue to build into the weekend making it feel like we will be in the triple digits @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/3LOJVpn06e — Madi Baggett (@madithemet) June 29, 2023

