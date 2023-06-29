Forecasts

FORECAST: Storm chances, humidity increase heading into the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Thursday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Madi Baggett

  • Thursday will bring heat and humidity with highs in the low-90s.
  • On Friday rain chances move in during the early afternoon with a chance for thunderstorms to follow.
  • Chances for storms will increase as we head into the weekend, especially on Saturday.
  • The strongest threats from weekend storms are damaging winds with localized downpours.

