FORECAST: Storm chances linger as humidity remains high

Storm chances linger as humidity remains high

Thursday afternoon forecast update

  • The chance of thunderstorms will be lower going into Thursday evening.
  • Tonight will be muggy with temps in the 70s.
  • There will be some more storms Friday and Friday night.
  • Thunderstorms will also be around on Saturday but not enough to disrupt any weekend plans.
  • Despite the storms, highs will stay in the 90s.

