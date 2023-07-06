FORECAST: Storm chances linger as humidity remains high

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The chance of thunderstorms will be lower going into Thursday evening.
- Tonight will be muggy with temps in the 70s.
- There will be some more storms Friday and Friday night.
- Thunderstorms will also be around on Saturday but not enough to disrupt any weekend plans.
- Despite the storms, highs will stay in the 90s.
