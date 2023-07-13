FORECAST: Storm chances ramp up into the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temps reached into the low-90s Thursday with heat index values near 100 degrees.

There were a couple of pop-up showers southeast of Charlotte.

However, most of the activity was across the mountains.

While we are certainly primed for pop-up storms, Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson believes the Charlotte metro will have to wait until Thursday evening to see any cooling rain.

The next couple of days will feature more heat, humidity, and a better-than-average chance of showers and storms.

The overall severe weather risk is low, but any of these storms will bring a lot of rain and the threat of lightning.

High temperatures this weekend will be around 90 degrees.

Rain chances will drop in temperatures will rise.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group