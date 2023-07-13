Forecasts

FORECAST: Storm chances ramp up into the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Temps reached into the low-90s Thursday with heat index values near 100 degrees.
  • There were a couple of pop-up showers southeast of Charlotte.
  • However, most of the activity was across the mountains.
  • While we are certainly primed for pop-up storms, Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson believes the Charlotte metro will have to wait until Thursday evening to see any cooling rain.
  • The next couple of days will feature more heat, humidity, and a better-than-average chance of showers and storms.
  • The overall severe weather risk is low, but any of these storms will bring a lot of rain and the threat of lightning.
  • High temperatures this weekend will be around 90 degrees.
  • Rain chances will drop in temperatures will rise.

