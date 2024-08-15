FORECAST: Storm threat on the horizon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday that “sensational weather continues in the Queen City.”

However, that will change a little tomorrow as it gets hotter but it will still be pretty tame compared to August standards.

Meanwhile, Ahrens and his Severe Weather Center 9 team are monitoring storm threats pick up later in the afternoon on Friday.

Unfortunately, a better storm chance will wait for Saturday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group