FORECAST: Storms could bring heavy downpours, lightning to our area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking thunderstorms as they move through our area this evening.
  • The top threats from the storms will be very heavy downpours and lightning.
  • However, they will slowly ease up as they approach Charlotte tonight, and there won’t be as many storms on the board tomorrow.
  • This will allow the heat to take back over gradually, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-90s for the rest of the week.

