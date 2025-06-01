FORECAST: Storms dying out

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- As expected, with heating of the day and a stalled front locally, we are popping up scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon.
- One or two may be or border on severe.
- NOT nearly the type of setup we had on Friday.
- Any storms will quickly die out after sunset, then get ready for at least four days of sunny, dry weather as temperatures heat up well into the 80s.
