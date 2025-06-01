Forecasts

FORECAST: Storms dying out

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • As expected, with heating of the day and a stalled front locally, we are popping up scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon.
  • One or two may be or border on severe.
  • NOT nearly the type of setup we had on Friday.
  • Any storms will quickly die out after sunset, then get ready for at least four days of sunny, dry weather as temperatures heat up well into the 80s.

