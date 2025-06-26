FORECAST: Severe storms move into area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln until 5:15 p.m.

FORECAST:

We are in store for more manageable heat as thunderstorms increase across the region.

Storms are also expected to return Friday afternoon, as well as on the weekend.

This will help keep the heat manageable in the low to mid-90s.

However, there will be more thunderstorms around in the afternoon for weekend plans.

At this time, rain chances look better on Saturday afternoon as opposed to Sunday.

