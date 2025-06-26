Forecasts

FORECAST: Severe storms move into area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

  • Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln until 5:15 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • We are in store for more manageable heat as thunderstorms increase across the region.
  • Storms are also expected to return Friday afternoon, as well as on the weekend.
  • This will help keep the heat manageable in the low to mid-90s.
  • However, there will be more thunderstorms around in the afternoon for weekend plans.
  • At this time, rain chances look better on Saturday afternoon as opposed to Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read