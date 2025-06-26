FORECAST: Severe storms move into area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:
- Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln until 5:15 p.m.
FORECAST:
- We are in store for more manageable heat as thunderstorms increase across the region.
- Storms are also expected to return Friday afternoon, as well as on the weekend.
- This will help keep the heat manageable in the low to mid-90s.
- However, there will be more thunderstorms around in the afternoon for weekend plans.
- At this time, rain chances look better on Saturday afternoon as opposed to Sunday.
