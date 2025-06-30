FORECAST: Storms expected as cold front moves in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be tracking a cold front that is expected to bring storms on Tuesday.

It will be hot and muggy, with the thunderstorms ramping up around dinner time.

This will help keep the humidity a little more bearable for the rest of the week.

Today, however, we will mainly be in the mid-90s.

