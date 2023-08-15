FORECAST: Storms to move in this afternoon, heat will follow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The big weather story of the day will once again be the heat, with the heat index reaching the triple digits.
- Outdoor conditions will be considered hazardous for the first half of the day.
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to impact the higher elevations through late morning.
- The next round of storms will impact the metro mainly after 2 p.m. Some of these storms could be severe.
- Those storms will start off isolated, but then become more organized as they encounter very moist air southeast of the city.
- The Storms will continue through much of the early evening before tapering off tonight.
- Cooler, drier air will move in behind the rain providing some minor relief for mid-week.
- Temperatures will once again trend well above average by early next week.
