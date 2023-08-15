FORECAST: Storms to move in this afternoon, heat will follow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The big weather story of the day will once again be the heat, with the heat index reaching the triple digits.

Outdoor conditions will be considered hazardous for the first half of the day.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to impact the higher elevations through late morning.

The next round of storms will impact the metro mainly after 2 p.m. Some of these storms could be severe.

Those storms will start off isolated, but then become more organized as they encounter very moist air southeast of the city.

The Storms will continue through much of the early evening before tapering off tonight.

Cooler, drier air will move in behind the rain providing some minor relief for mid-week.

Temperatures will once again trend well above average by early next week.

