Forecasts

FORECAST: Storms to move in this afternoon, heat will follow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • The big weather story of the day will once again be the heat, with the heat index reaching the triple digits.
  • Outdoor conditions will be considered hazardous for the first half of the day.
  • Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to impact the higher elevations through late morning.
  • The next round of storms will impact the metro mainly after 2 p.m. Some of these storms could be severe.
  • Those storms will start off isolated, but then become more organized as they encounter very moist air southeast of the city.
  • The Storms will continue through much of the early evening before tapering off tonight.
  • Cooler, drier air will move in behind the rain providing some minor relief for mid-week.
  • Temperatures will once again trend well above average by early next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read