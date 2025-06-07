FORECAST: Storms possible overnight; severe threat low

Forecasts

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are feeling the heat today!
  • Our high topped out at 90 degrees exactly, but it certainly felt a lot hotter.
  • We are going to keep the heat and humidity around for the foreseeable future, with highs in the 80s and even nearing 90 by the end of the upcoming week.
  • With the heat and humidity, there will be a daily chance for isolated showers and storms each afternoon. Thankfully, nothing that looks to be a total washout.

