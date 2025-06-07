FORECAST: Storms possible overnight; severe threat low

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are feeling the heat today!

Our high topped out at 90 degrees exactly, but it certainly felt a lot hotter.

We are going to keep the heat and humidity around for the foreseeable future, with highs in the 80s and even nearing 90 by the end of the upcoming week.

With the heat and humidity, there will be a daily chance for isolated showers and storms each afternoon. Thankfully, nothing that looks to be a total washout.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group