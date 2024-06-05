FORECAST: Storms possible Wednesday

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

Lancaster County until 4:30 p.m.

FORECAST:

Showers and thunderstorms will again be common across our area Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said that heavy rain and lightning will thrive under the heat and humidity.

We’ll have one more day of stormy weather before refreshing air moves in our direction on Friday.

