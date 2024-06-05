Forecasts

FORECAST: Storms possible Wednesday

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings:

  • Lancaster County until 4:30 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • Showers and thunderstorms will again be common across our area Wednesday.
  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said that heavy rain and lightning will thrive under the heat and humidity.
  • We’ll have one more day of stormy weather before refreshing air moves in our direction on Friday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

