FORECAST: Storms weaken as they approach Charlotte tonight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are tracking a collapsing band of thunderstorms that will approach the Charlotte area this evening.
  • While the storms will be strong in the mountains, they will gradually weaken and collapse as they close in.
  • Lightning is expected to be around, especially north of Charlotte.
  • After the storm threat, temperatures will go back to the 90s for the first time in almost three weeks.

