FORECAST: Storms weaken as they approach Charlotte tonight

FORECAST:

We are tracking a collapsing band of thunderstorms that will approach the Charlotte area this evening.

While the storms will be strong in the mountains, they will gradually weaken and collapse as they close in.

Lightning is expected to be around, especially north of Charlotte.

After the storm threat, temperatures will go back to the 90s for the first time in almost three weeks.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

