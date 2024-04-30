FORECAST: Stray showers and storms possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

“Keep that rain gear around if you are heading out this evening,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.

A few showers and storms will be around for the remainder of the day and evening.

Once that rain moves out, the heat will crank it up a notch.

Highs will be near 90 for the next several days.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group