FORECAST: Streak of 90s rolls on with more heat and humidity ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We made it to 90 out at the airport today, so our streak of 90s will continue for at least another 7 to 10 days.
- While it’s still muggy today, we will drop the humidity tomorrow with highs in the low 90s.
- As we approach the weekend, both humidity and heat will increase once again. Highs will be in the mid-90s by Friday and the upper 90s again for the weekend.
- Heat advisories are likely. With the heat and humidity, a daily storm chance can’t be ruled out.
4:50 PM 7/22: We have another tropical like shower moving through South Charlotte this evening. It's moving South at 15 mph but could bring heavy rain to Blakeny and Wesley Chappel.— Joe Puma (@JoePumaWSOC9) July 22, 2025
I'm tracking lower humidity coming up on Eyewitness News. pic.twitter.com/oExyqm1NM5
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group