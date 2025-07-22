Forecasts

FORECAST: Streak of 90s rolls on with more heat and humidity ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We made it to 90 out at the airport today, so our streak of 90s will continue for at least another 7 to 10 days.
  • While it’s still muggy today, we will drop the humidity tomorrow with highs in the low 90s.
  • As we approach the weekend, both humidity and heat will increase once again. Highs will be in the mid-90s by Friday and the upper 90s again for the weekend.
  • Heat advisories are likely. With the heat and humidity, a daily storm chance can’t be ruled out.

