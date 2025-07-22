FORECAST: Streak of 90s rolls on with more heat and humidity ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We made it to 90 out at the airport today, so our streak of 90s will continue for at least another 7 to 10 days.

While it’s still muggy today, we will drop the humidity tomorrow with highs in the low 90s.

As we approach the weekend, both humidity and heat will increase once again. Highs will be in the mid-90s by Friday and the upper 90s again for the weekend.

Heat advisories are likely. With the heat and humidity, a daily storm chance can’t be ruled out.

4:50 PM 7/22: We have another tropical like shower moving through South Charlotte this evening. It's moving South at 15 mph but could bring heavy rain to Blakeny and Wesley Chappel.



I'm tracking lower humidity coming up on Eyewitness News. pic.twitter.com/oExyqm1NM5 — Joe Puma (@JoePumaWSOC9) July 22, 2025

>> Channel 9's Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

