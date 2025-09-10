Forecasts

FORECAST: Stretch of sunshine ahead, but 90s return next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The heat is expected to slowly pick up this week into next week.
  • However, the skies will stay nice and clear for the foreseeable future.
  • It appears that we will be back to 90-degree weather by mid-week next week.
  • Meanwhile, rain remains absent at least for the next 8 to 10 days.

