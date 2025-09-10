FORECAST: Stretch of sunshine ahead, but 90s return next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat is expected to slowly pick up this week into next week.

However, the skies will stay nice and clear for the foreseeable future.

It appears that we will be back to 90-degree weather by mid-week next week.

Meanwhile, rain remains absent at least for the next 8 to 10 days.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group