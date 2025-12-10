FORECAST: Strong, dry cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Snow will continue in the mountains tonight into Thursday morning.

Across the rest of the area, winds should ease a bit overnight.

We return to calm, dry weather for the end of the week before our next strong, but dry, front moves in Sunday night into Monday.

Latest models show a drier setup overall, with the cold air not sticking around for long.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group