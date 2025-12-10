FORECAST: Strong, dry cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Snow will continue in the mountains tonight into Thursday morning.
- Across the rest of the area, winds should ease a bit overnight.
- We return to calm, dry weather for the end of the week before our next strong, but dry, front moves in Sunday night into Monday.
- Latest models show a drier setup overall, with the cold air not sticking around for long.
