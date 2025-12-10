Forecasts

FORECAST: Strong, dry cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Snow will continue in the mountains tonight into Thursday morning.
  • Across the rest of the area, winds should ease a bit overnight.
  • We return to calm, dry weather for the end of the week before our next strong, but dry, front moves in Sunday night into Monday.
  • Latest models show a drier setup overall, with the cold air not sticking around for long.

