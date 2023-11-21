FORECAST: Strong line of downpours and storms expected this evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The rain has already begun early Tuesday morning and is expected to pick up throughout the day.

We could receive a bit of a break from the rain this afternoon; however, that will be followed by a strong line of downpours and storms this evening.

Rain totals could add up to an inch or more in many spots today, with even higher amounts toward the mountains.

However, flooding is not expected, other than nuisance issues on the roads.

Temperatures will be holding in the 50s for most of the day before jumping into the 60s along and south of I-85 Tuesday evening. This could cause stronger storms to move in tonight.

Damaging winds are the primary threat, but we can’t rule out a brief spin-up along the line.

This will all clear out overnight, and we see our last chance for showers in the first half of Wednesday.

Fortunately, drier and cooler weather is expected for Thanksgiving, with highs in the upper 50s.

There is still a very small chance of rain returning on Friday, but that is mainly for southern counties.

