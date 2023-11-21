Forecasts

FORECAST: Strong line of downpours and storms expected this evening

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The rain has already begun early Tuesday morning and is expected to pick up throughout the day.
  • We could receive a bit of a break from the rain this afternoon; however, that will be followed by a strong line of downpours and storms this evening.
  • Rain totals could add up to an inch or more in many spots today, with even higher amounts toward the mountains.
  • However, flooding is not expected, other than nuisance issues on the roads.
  • Temperatures will be holding in the 50s for most of the day before jumping into the 60s along and south of I-85 Tuesday evening. This could cause stronger storms to move in tonight.
  • Damaging winds are the primary threat, but we can’t rule out a brief spin-up along the line.
  • This will all clear out overnight, and we see our last chance for showers in the first half of Wednesday.
  • Fortunately, drier and cooler weather is expected for Thanksgiving, with highs in the upper 50s.
  • There is still a very small chance of rain returning on Friday, but that is mainly for southern counties.
5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20

