FORECAST: Strong storms possible in northern counties 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It is just spectacular outside today, but tomorrow is going to be a different story.
- A cold front will bring rain and windy conditions to the high country.
- This could also bring some strong to severe storms to the foothills later on Sunday afternoon.
- Main threats will be heavy rain and damaging winds.
- The line will be moving pretty quickly so overall impact should be low.
- Once that system moves out Sunday night, we’ll dry things up for the work week and cool things down.
- We are talking real fall weather highs near 70 with mornings in the 40s!
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group