FORECAST: Strong storms possible in northern counties 

FORECAST:

It is just spectacular outside today, but tomorrow is going to be a different story.

A cold front will bring rain and windy conditions to the high country.

This could also bring some strong to severe storms to the foothills later on Sunday afternoon.

Main threats will be heavy rain and damaging winds.

The line will be moving pretty quickly so overall impact should be low.

Once that system moves out Sunday night, we’ll dry things up for the work week and cool things down.

We are talking real fall weather highs near 70 with mornings in the 40s!

