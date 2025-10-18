Forecasts

FORECAST: Strong storms possible in northern counties 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It is just spectacular outside today, but tomorrow is going to be a different story.
  • A cold front will bring rain and windy conditions to the high country.
  • This could also bring some strong to severe storms to the foothills later on Sunday afternoon.
  • Main threats will be heavy rain and damaging winds.
  • The line will be moving pretty quickly so overall impact should be low.
  • Once that system moves out Sunday night, we’ll dry things up for the work week and cool things down.
  • We are talking real fall weather highs near 70 with mornings in the 40s! 

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read