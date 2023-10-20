FORECAST: Strong winds could accompany storms this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It will start out quiet this morning, but the chance for rain will steadily pick up. The first round of rain isn’t expected to be terribly heavy, with just some moderate downpours.

However, this afternoon’s round could bring more heavy rain and some stronger winds. We will have a low risk of severe weather today, with wind as the primary threat.

Temperatures are expected to only reach near 70 today due to the clouds and rain. The last batch of heavy rain and lightning will move out by Friday evening.

The weekend continues to look amazing, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

We will see near-peaking fall color in the mountains. Elevations above 4,000 feet are near peak, and other than the wind and the chill up there this weekend, it’s going to be great for viewing.

