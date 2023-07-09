FORECAST: Stronger showers with a potential for wind and hail

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- There is a higher chance for stronger showers today.
- Hotspots will be towards Richmond, Anson, and Chesterfield, as those counties are under a slight risk for some strong to severe thunderstorms.
- Currently, we are getting some light showers across the mountains and will continue to see that rain pick up in intensity throughout late morning and early afternoon.
- For the metro, mainly after 1 p.m. for the storms. Far east counties will see storms around 2 to 3 p.m.
- Today’s storms won’t look a lot like yesterday’s. There’s a chance of breeze, isolated downpours, with a potential for strong, gusty, winds and small hail stones.
- The first round will clear out by early evening, but we will see another round roll across the mountains a little bit later tonight.
- Tomorrow’s rain looks like it will stay primarily south of I-85, but that precipitation looks to be more widespread and not as strong.
- Temperatures will be in the upper 80s today and tomorrow before returning to the low 90s for the rest of our work week.
