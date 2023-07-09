FORECAST: Stronger showers with a potential for wind and hail

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

There is a higher chance for stronger showers today.

Hotspots will be towards Richmond, Anson, and Chesterfield, as those counties are under a slight risk for some strong to severe thunderstorms.

Currently, we are getting some light showers across the mountains and will continue to see that rain pick up in intensity throughout late morning and early afternoon.

For the metro, mainly after 1 p.m. for the storms. Far east counties will see storms around 2 to 3 p.m.

Today’s storms won’t look a lot like yesterday’s. There’s a chance of breeze, isolated downpours, with a potential for strong, gusty, winds and small hail stones.

The first round will clear out by early evening, but we will see another round roll across the mountains a little bit later tonight.

Tomorrow’s rain looks like it will stay primarily south of I-85, but that precipitation looks to be more widespread and not as strong.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s today and tomorrow before returning to the low 90s for the rest of our work week.

