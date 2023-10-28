Forecasts

FORECAST: Stunning weather with high temperatures won’t last long!

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
More of the same is on the way! It’s going to be a stunning weekend ahead.

  • Mostly sunny with temperatures well above average.
  • Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s.
  • Conditions will stay mild through Monday.
  • An approaching front will bring dramatically cooler air and a chance for showers on Tuesday.
  • Highs will barely make it to the low 60s on Tuesday and will remain well below average for the rest of the week.
  • Overnight lows will plummet to the 30s towards the end of the work week.
  • It appears temperatures will be staying in the 50s and 60s for the first full week of November.
  • Despite the chance of showers on Tuesday, the area won’t be seeing any relief from these dry conditions.
  • Early rainfall totals are showing about a .10 of an inch for the city.

