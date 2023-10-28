FORECAST: Stunning weather with high temperatures won’t last long!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

More of the same is on the way! It’s going to be a stunning weekend ahead.

Mostly sunny with temperatures well above average.

Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s.

Conditions will stay mild through Monday.

An approaching front will bring dramatically cooler air and a chance for showers on Tuesday.

Highs will barely make it to the low 60s on Tuesday and will remain well below average for the rest of the week.

Overnight lows will plummet to the 30s towards the end of the work week.

It appears temperatures will be staying in the 50s and 60s for the first full week of November.

Despite the chance of showers on Tuesday, the area won’t be seeing any relief from these dry conditions.

Early rainfall totals are showing about a .10 of an inch for the city.

