FORECAST: Stunning weather with high temperatures won’t last long!

More of the same is on the way! It’s going to be a stunning weekend ahead.
- Mostly sunny with temperatures well above average.
- Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s.
- Conditions will stay mild through Monday.
- An approaching front will bring dramatically cooler air and a chance for showers on Tuesday.
- Highs will barely make it to the low 60s on Tuesday and will remain well below average for the rest of the week.
- Overnight lows will plummet to the 30s towards the end of the work week.
- It appears temperatures will be staying in the 50s and 60s for the first full week of November.
- Despite the chance of showers on Tuesday, the area won’t be seeing any relief from these dry conditions.
- Early rainfall totals are showing about a .10 of an inch for the city.
