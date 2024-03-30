Forecasts

FORECAST: Sublime weather continues through Easter weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A weekend of fantastic weather has begun if you plan to travel or attend any events for the holidays.
  • Highs Saturday will top out in the mid-70s and by Easter, we’ll be hanging out in the lower 80s.
  • It looks like our warm trend is going to continue into Monday before our next storm system arrives. This looks to bring some light-to-moderate rain showers through here on Tuesday night into Wednesday.
  • So, this system is speeding up. We’re still five days away so stay tuned for more on that.
  • After that system passes, we’ll see temps drop back into the 60s late next week.

