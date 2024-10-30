Forecasts

FORECAST: Summer-like highs expected for several days

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • It feels more like late summer than late October, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.
  • High temps will remain near 80 degrees when everyone goes out for trick-or-treating tomorrow.
  • Even after a little cool down this weekend, highs will return to near 80 next week.
  • Winter coats will not be needed for quite a while, Ahrens said.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

