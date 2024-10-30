FORECAST: Summer-like highs expected for several days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It feels more like late summer than late October, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.

High temps will remain near 80 degrees when everyone goes out for trick-or-treating tomorrow.

Even after a little cool down this weekend, highs will return to near 80 next week.

Winter coats will not be needed for quite a while, Ahrens said.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group