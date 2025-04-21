FORECAST: Summer-like weather today before shower, storm chances return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We keep the summer-like feel to our weather to start out this work week.

Highs remains in the mid-80s this afternoon under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Shower and storm chances return tomorrow and they’ll be with us off and on through the rest of the week.

No washouts are expected, but brief downpours will be scattered around the area.

It will be one of those situations where some see decent rain and others may miss out. No severe weather is expected.

Highs fall back to the lower 80s for the remainder of the week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

