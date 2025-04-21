FORECAST: Summer-like weather today before shower, storm chances return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We keep the summer-like feel to our weather to start out this work week.
- Highs remains in the mid-80s this afternoon under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
- Shower and storm chances return tomorrow and they’ll be with us off and on through the rest of the week.
- No washouts are expected, but brief downpours will be scattered around the area.
- It will be one of those situations where some see decent rain and others may miss out. No severe weather is expected.
- Highs fall back to the lower 80s for the remainder of the week.
