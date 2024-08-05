FORECAST: Summer rain pattern continues as focus turns to Debby

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
EARLY WEEK FORECAST:
- Monday’s weather is all about the warmth and steam with just a few pop-up downpours. Highs expected around 90 degrees, but heat index values reach the mid to upper 90s.
- Then, all eyes are focused on Debby, which made landfall Monday morning along Florida’s Gulf coast.
DEBBY:
- The storm will bring tremendous amounts of rain to Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. Some areas could see near 2 feet of rain.
- In the Charlotte area, we will not be getting anywhere close to that much rain, but some steadier downpours are possible from Debby later this week. It all depends on where the storm ends up.
- Unfortunately, there isn’t any clear consensus in the model data. Some data suggest we see up to 4 to 7 inches of rain, others show much less.
- One thing we know for sure is that our southern areas hold the greatest risk for rain from Debby. The farther north you live from Charlotte, the less likely you’ll see rain. We’ll hopefully have a clearer picture Monday night and Tuesday.
We'll be watching Debby for flooding potential starting on Wednesday, mainly for our southeastern counties. Major flood concerns likely stay away from us, but bigger rains do get close. Several inches could add up. The probability of feeling TS force winds is slim to none. pic.twitter.com/ZLfZAZxBIV— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 5, 2024
