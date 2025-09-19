FORECAST: Summerlike feel to start the weekend!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re in for a hot afternoon as temperatures climb near 90 degrees today!

The last time we hit 90 degrees in Charlotte was over a month ago, August 18th.

We’ll stay with that summerlike feel this weekend with highs tomorrow in the upper 80s as well.

There’s an isolated chance for a shower west of Charlotte too.

Temperatures dial back a little on Sunday down to the low to mid-80s with a bit of a breeze.

Perfect weather for the Panther’s Home Opener.

The start of next week looks quiet too with minimal rain chances returning by midweek.

