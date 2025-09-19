FORECAST: Summerlike feel to start the weekend!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re in for a hot afternoon as temperatures climb near 90 degrees today!
- The last time we hit 90 degrees in Charlotte was over a month ago, August 18th.
- We’ll stay with that summerlike feel this weekend with highs tomorrow in the upper 80s as well.
- There’s an isolated chance for a shower west of Charlotte too.
- Temperatures dial back a little on Sunday down to the low to mid-80s with a bit of a breeze.
- Perfect weather for the Panther’s Home Opener.
- The start of next week looks quiet too with minimal rain chances returning by midweek.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group