FORECAST: Sun breaks through to start the work week after rainy weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The big rain from Sunday has finally moved out, and we get back into plenty of sun today.
  • However, it will be quite chilly with highs just near 50 degrees.
  • Winds remain gusty this morning but will relax throughout the day.
  • A winter weather advisory remains in place for the high country for some minor slick travel and light snow early this morning.
  • We have a sunny and cool week ahead as highs remain in the 50s all week long and overnight lows near freezing.
  • The next rain chance right now looks to be next Sunday, but it would be much less rain.

