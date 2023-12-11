FORECAST: Sun breaks through to start the work week after rainy weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The big rain from Sunday has finally moved out, and we get back into plenty of sun today.

However, it will be quite chilly with highs just near 50 degrees.

Winds remain gusty this morning but will relax throughout the day.

A winter weather advisory remains in place for the high country for some minor slick travel and light snow early this morning.

We have a sunny and cool week ahead as highs remain in the 50s all week long and overnight lows near freezing.

The next rain chance right now looks to be next Sunday, but it would be much less rain.

