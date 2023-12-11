FORECAST: Sun breaks through to start the work week after rainy weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The big rain from Sunday has finally moved out, and we get back into plenty of sun today.
- However, it will be quite chilly with highs just near 50 degrees.
- Winds remain gusty this morning but will relax throughout the day.
- A winter weather advisory remains in place for the high country for some minor slick travel and light snow early this morning.
- We have a sunny and cool week ahead as highs remain in the 50s all week long and overnight lows near freezing.
- The next rain chance right now looks to be next Sunday, but it would be much less rain.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group