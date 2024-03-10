Forecasts

FORECAST: Sun to shine all day, warming a chilly Sunday start

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A chilly and breezy but overall sunny day ahead!
  • Temperatures trend below average this afternoon as daytime highs will be in the upper 50s.
  • Cloud cover will continue to break up, revealing mostly sunny skies for the 7:40 sunrise!
  • Today will start an extended period of dry and mild weather.
  • By Tuesday, Temperatures will trend close to 70 degrees and be the rest of the week.
  • Conditions will be rather breezy today with gusts close to 30 mph by this afternoon.
  • High Wind Warning for Ashe and Avery until tomorrow afternoon as gusts may push over 50 mph. 
  • The rest of the week will be a little breezy, but not nearly as gusty as today.
  • The next best chance of rain won’t come until Friday so enjoy the week!

WEATHER RESOURCES:

