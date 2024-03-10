FORECAST: Sun to shine all day, warming a chilly Sunday start

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A chilly and breezy but overall sunny day ahead!

Temperatures trend below average this afternoon as daytime highs will be in the upper 50s.

Cloud cover will continue to break up, revealing mostly sunny skies for the 7:40 sunrise!

Today will start an extended period of dry and mild weather.

By Tuesday, Temperatures will trend close to 70 degrees and be the rest of the week.

Conditions will be rather breezy today with gusts close to 30 mph by this afternoon.

High Wind Warning for Ashe and Avery until tomorrow afternoon as gusts may push over 50 mph.

The rest of the week will be a little breezy, but not nearly as gusty as today.

The next best chance of rain won’t come until Friday so enjoy the week!

WEATHER RESOURCES:

