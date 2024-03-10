FORECAST: Sun to shine all day, warming a chilly Sunday start

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A chilly and breezy but overall sunny day ahead!
- Temperatures trend below average this afternoon as daytime highs will be in the upper 50s.
- Cloud cover will continue to break up, revealing mostly sunny skies for the 7:40 sunrise!
- Today will start an extended period of dry and mild weather.
- By Tuesday, Temperatures will trend close to 70 degrees and be the rest of the week.
- Conditions will be rather breezy today with gusts close to 30 mph by this afternoon.
- High Wind Warning for Ashe and Avery until tomorrow afternoon as gusts may push over 50 mph.
- The rest of the week will be a little breezy, but not nearly as gusty as today.
- The next best chance of rain won’t come until Friday so enjoy the week!
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group