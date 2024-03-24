FORECAST: Sunday to bring chilly start, temps in the 60s by the afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Starting temperatures are about 20° below where they were at this time yesterday.
- Mostly sunny skies both today and tomorrow with clouds increasing by Tuesday night.
- Showers will develop late Tuesday and then continue in the Wednesday.
- The rain will eventually taper off by Wednesday evening with a slight chance of some lingering showers into Thursday.
- Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s through Thursday as overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
