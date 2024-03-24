FORECAST: Sunday to bring chilly start, temps in the 60s by the afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Starting temperatures are about 20° below where they were at this time yesterday.

Mostly sunny skies both today and tomorrow with clouds increasing by Tuesday night.

Showers will develop late Tuesday and then continue in the Wednesday.

The rain will eventually taper off by Wednesday evening with a slight chance of some lingering showers into Thursday.

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s through Thursday as overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s through Thursday as overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group