FORECAST: Sunday to start with lingering showers, will dry throughout the day

FORECAST:

We will start Sunday with lingering showers, mainly in South Carolina counties but will see slow drying as the day goes on.

Temperatures throughout the weekend will be slightly below average, as they’ll hang out in the upper 70s.

Things will calm down into the new work week, remaining mild up until about Thursday.

Next week’s big story, however, will be those highs returning to the upper 80s.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

