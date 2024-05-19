FORECAST: Sunday to start with lingering showers, will dry throughout the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will start Sunday with lingering showers, mainly in South Carolina counties but will see slow drying as the day goes on.
- Temperatures throughout the weekend will be slightly below average, as they’ll hang out in the upper 70s.
- Things will calm down into the new work week, remaining mild up until about Thursday.
- Next week’s big story, however, will be those highs returning to the upper 80s.
