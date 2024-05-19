Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunday to start with lingering showers, will dry throughout the day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will start Sunday with lingering showers, mainly in South Carolina counties but will see slow drying as the day goes on.
  • Temperatures throughout the weekend will be slightly below average, as they’ll hang out in the upper 70s.
  • Things will calm down into the new work week, remaining mild up until about Thursday.
  • Next week’s big story, however, will be those highs returning to the upper 80s.

