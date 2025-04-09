FORECAST: Sunny, chilly conditions before rain chances return tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will remain well below average this afternoon with highs just in the low to mid 60s again.

Tonight won’t be quite as cold with lows in the mid 40s.

Gorgeous sunshine hangs on today but rain chances return as we head into Thursday afternoon.

Not expecting any major rain this time around, just scattered showers or downpours by Thursday evening.

The rain may linger well into Friday before we dry out just in time for the weekend.

Temperatures warm up to near 70 through Friday but fall slightly to the low 60s again on Saturday.

