FORECAST: Sunny, chilly conditions before rain chances return tomorrow

FORECAST:
- After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will remain well below average this afternoon with highs just in the low to mid 60s again.
- Tonight won’t be quite as cold with lows in the mid 40s.
- Gorgeous sunshine hangs on today but rain chances return as we head into Thursday afternoon.
- Not expecting any major rain this time around, just scattered showers or downpours by Thursday evening.
- The rain may linger well into Friday before we dry out just in time for the weekend.
- Temperatures warm up to near 70 through Friday but fall slightly to the low 60s again on Saturday.
