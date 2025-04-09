Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny, chilly conditions before rain chances return tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will remain well below average this afternoon with highs just in the low to mid 60s again.
  • Tonight won’t be quite as cold with lows in the mid 40s.
  • Gorgeous sunshine hangs on today but rain chances return as we head into Thursday afternoon.
  • Not expecting any major rain this time around, just scattered showers or downpours by Thursday evening.
  • The rain may linger well into Friday before we dry out just in time for the weekend.
  • Temperatures warm up to near 70 through Friday but fall slightly to the low  60s again on Saturday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

