FORECAST: Sunny and cool for Halloween weekend

FORECAST:

It’s going to be a great Halloween today with sunshine and cool temps in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon.

Still a bit breezy though.

Temps fall to the lower 50s by late evening for trick-or-treaters and eventually in the upper 30s by tomorrow morning.

A Frost Advisory is in place across the region with Freeze Warnings for the mountains.

Dry and clear weather throughout the weekend with just some extra clouds on Sunday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

