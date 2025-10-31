FORECAST: Sunny and cool for Halloween weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It’s going to be a great Halloween today with sunshine and cool temps in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon.
- Still a bit breezy though.
- Temps fall to the lower 50s by late evening for trick-or-treaters and eventually in the upper 30s by tomorrow morning.
- A Frost Advisory is in place across the region with Freeze Warnings for the mountains.
- Dry and clear weather throughout the weekend with just some extra clouds on Sunday.
